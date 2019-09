Diego Arbelo Garcia (Bottom) of Uruguay in action against Lasha Lomidze of Georgia during the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Georgia and Uruguay in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Captain Juan Gaminara (R) of Uruguay tries to block Gela Aprasidze of Georgia kicking the ball during the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Georgia and Uruguay in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Rodrigo Silva (R) of Uruguay tackles Alexander Todua of Georgia during the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Georgia and Uruguay in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Captain Juan Gaminara (L) and Rodrigo Silva (R) of Uruguay try to stop Zura Dzneladze of Georgia during the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Georgia and Uruguay in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Felipe Berchesi (Bottom) of Uruguay reacts after the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Georgia and Uruguay in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, Japan, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Uruguay fell to Georgia on Sunday 33-7 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan after numerous errors and a powerless defeat against the physical superiority of its opponent.

The two teams staged a close clash in the first half at the Kumagaya stadium, northwest of Tokyo, which was packed with fans.