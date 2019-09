Pieter Labuschagne of Japan in action against Ireland during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Michael Leitch (L) of Japan in action against Ireland during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Rugby World Cup host Japan won a surprising 19-12 victory over Ireland on Saturday.

The Irish, one of the favorites of their group, failed to capture their theoretical superiority on the pitch and fell to a Japanese team that was almost impassable in defense and spurred on by tireless fans at the Shizuoka Stadium in southwest of Tokyo.