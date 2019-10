A general view of the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium ahead of the Rugby World Cup match between Fiji and Uruguay in Kamaishi, Japan, Sep. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

Zane Kapeli (L) of Tonga is tackled by Malon Al-Jiboori of the USA during the Rugby World Cup match between the USA and Tonga at Hanzono Stadium in Higashiosaka, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

A man rides a bicycle outside the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Kamaishi, Japan, Sep. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

The organizers of the Rugby World Cup held in Japan decided to cancel "on safety grounds" the match between Namibia and Canada scheduled for Sunday in Kamaishi, following Typhoon Hagibis.

"Typhoon Hagibis was one of the most powerful storms to hit Japan in decades and safety considerations are at the heart of the decision," the organization said in a statement.