Jamie Ritchie of Scotland (C) gets into a scuffle with Yu Tamura of Japan (10) during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

Japan and Scotland players in action during the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

The ongoing Rugby World Cup in Japan seems set for an exciting climax as the top eight teams prepare for captivating quarter-finals to be played over the weekend.

The organizers said they were satisfied with how the ninth Rugby World Cup had progressed, despite having to cancel three matches over the last weekend due to devastating Hagibis typhoon in Japan.