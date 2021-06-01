Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will step down as Bayern Munich’s chairman ahead of schedule, the German powerhouse announced on Tuesday.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN
Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn reacts prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, 03 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN
