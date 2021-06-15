US runner Shelby Houlihan has been handed a four-year ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for testing positive for performance enhancing substance nandrolone, which she blamed on a burrito.
Shelby Houlihan of the USA is on her way to win the women's 1,500m race at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
