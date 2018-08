Former Minnesota Vikings player Adrian Peterson on the field before the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Nov. 3, 2013. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson has signed a contract with the Washington Redskins, the franchise said Monday.

Peterson, 33, will give the Redskins depth and more options in the backfield after the team lost three backs in the first two preseason games to injury.