Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yuri Ganus shows the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS) brochure as he speaks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA acknowledged Tuesday that it will need years to restore international confidence in its sportsmen and women after doping scandals which have rocked the world.

The World Anti-Doping Agency decided on Jan. 22 to continue with the rehabilitation process of RUSADA despite the agency's failure to comply with the deadline given by WADA to provide access to its Moscow laboratory.