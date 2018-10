Spanish rider Albert Arenas of Angel Nieto Team Moto3 during the qualifying session of the Moto3 race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spain's Albert Arenas (KTM) achieved his second victory of the season by winning a tight final sprint in the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Moto3 held Sunday on the Phillip Island Circuit.

He came in ahead of Italians Fabio di Giannantonio (Honda) and Celestino Vietti (KTM), in second and third place respectively.