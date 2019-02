San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popivich (C) speaks to his team during a time out in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (C) shoots over Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (R) speaks with Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell once again emerged as the leader of the Brooklyn Nets' offense as they defeated San Antonio Spurs 101-85 on Monday.

Russell scored 23 points and made eight assists and seven rebounds to help the Nets run over the Spurs, who came up with their worst offensive game of the season.