British Formula One driver George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the qualification session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the qualification session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA