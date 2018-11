A Miami Heat dancer performs during their game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo wears custom shoes during their game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L), forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (C) and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.(R) fight for a rebound during their game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (L) is defended by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (R) during their game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (L) shoots over Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (C) and center Hassan Whiteside (R) during their game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday led his team to a 92-104 win over Miami Heat, scoring 20 points and nine rebounds, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

With their fifth win in the last ten games, the Nets (8-10) are at the penultimate position in the Atlantic Division standings.