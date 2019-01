Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) tries to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) in the second half of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (L) tries to put up a shot while being defend by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) in the second half of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets snap a 10-game losing streak against the Boston Celtics with a 109-102 win against them at Barclays Center on Monday.

The Celtics, who were without injured guard Kyrie Irving, lost their third straight game.