A view of the entrance gate to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before a hearing, in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) appealed the decision of the International Association of Athletics Federations to extend its suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the latter announced on Thursday.

The IAAF Council refused in July to reinstate RUSAF's full membership and extended its suspension till the next meeting, scheduled for December.