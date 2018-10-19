Russian Ilia Popov (R) face Kazakh Talgat Shaiken (L) for the gold medall of boxing in the category superlight 64 kg during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramón

View of the fireworks during the closing of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (C) waving the Olympic Flag in the Handover Ceremony during the closing ceremony of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN WALTON for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentinian Prime Minister Mauricio Macri (R) and the President of the IOC Thomas Bach take part in the closing of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Athletes from different countries participate in the closing of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Russia as leader of the medal table with 59, Argentina which impressed with the organization and also garnered 26 medals, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which innovated with new sports, were the top winners of the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which ended Thursday in Buenos Aires.

The competition began on October 6 with a novel opening ceremony at the Obelisk, on 9th of July Avenue. The ceremony took almost two hours and was attended by some 200,000 people, according to the organizers.