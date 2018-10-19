Russia as leader of the medal table with 59, Argentina which impressed with the organization and also garnered 26 medals, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which innovated with new sports, were the top winners of the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which ended Thursday in Buenos Aires.
The competition began on October 6 with a novel opening ceremony at the Obelisk, on 9th of July Avenue. The ceremony took almost two hours and was attended by some 200,000 people, according to the organizers.