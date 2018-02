Players of Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) with their gold medals pose for a photo with their medals at the medal ceremony with team members (behind) after winning the Men's Ice Hockey gold medal match against Germany at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Players of Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) with their gold medals as a large Russian flag hangs behind them at the medal ceremony with team members (behind) after winning the Men's Ice Hockey gold medal match against Germany at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Oleg Znarok, the coach of Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) is held aloft by the winning team after the Men's Ice Hockey gold medal match between Olympic Athlete of Russia (OAR) and Germany at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The team of Olympic Athletes from Russia won the men's gold in hockey on Sunday beating Germany 4-3 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

At the end of three periods of play, the score read 3-3, taking the match into overtime, during which the Russians won 4-3.