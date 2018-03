People hold a huge banner as they attend the unveiling of a countdown clock, 100 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in St. Petersburg, Russia, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

As Russia prepares for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the people of St. Petersburg on Tuesday were able to attend the unveiling of a countdown clock currently marking 100 days until the start of the tournament.

Amid calls for a boycott of the tourney, security problems, the threat of hooligans and rampant corruption, hosting the event has not been easy for Russia, but other developments in the run-up to the World Cup have silenced critics.