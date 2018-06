Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A soccer match between Uruguay and Russia, in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Monday downplayed his side's 3-0 rout by Uruguay in the final Group A match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying he hoped his team would do better in the knockout round, where they will have no choice but to win.

After Monday's defeat, Russia finished runner-up in Group A, advancing to the last 16 round to face the Group B winner.