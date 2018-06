Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov (C) leads his team's training session in Samara, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Sunday said his main objective was to win Group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, irrespective of how their standing in the group stage affects their opponent in the last 16 round.

Cherchesov made his remarks on the eve of Russia's clash with Uruguay on Monday, when both teams will be looking to top the group after having already secured qualification for the knockout round.