President of the Russian Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister, Vitaly Mutko (C), speaks to players during a training session of Russia held in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko attended Saturday's training session by the Russian national team, offering encouragement ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup last-16 match against Spain.

A day before Sunday's match against Spain, which won Group B, the Russian players circled up for an impassioned speech from Mutko, a former sports minister and current president of the Russian soccer federation.