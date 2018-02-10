Douglas Junior of Kazakhstan (r.) in action against Ivan Chishkala of Russia (c.) during the 2018 Futsal Euro third-place match in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Igor Kupljenik

Russia came away with the bronze from the Futsal Euro third-place match thanks to the one-and-only goal of the game by Eder Lima at minute 29, which eased some of the pain of not making it into the final after taking second place three straight times - in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The Russian team bounced back from its defeat against Portugal in the semi-finals - from which Portugal bounced into the championship final against Spain - to take charge of a match in which the Kazakhs tried to make history but couldn't.