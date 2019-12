Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov gives his comments after the World Ant-Doping Agency imposed sanctions against Russian athletes and organizations during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

President of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie anwers questions from journalists during a press conference after WADA's extraordinary Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting on the Russian doping data manipulation, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

(FILE) - The Olympic flag (L) and the Russian flag (R) fly during the closing ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, 23 February 2014 (reissued 09 December 2019). EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE GERMANY OUT

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday unanimously decided to ban Russia from global sporting competitions for four years for manipulating laboratory data earlier in the year, meaning the country will miss both the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Russian athletes who are proven to be clean will be able to compete under a neutral flag, according to a WADA statement issued after an executive committee meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.