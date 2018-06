Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov (C) during a training session held at Federal Sports Centre Novogorsk, Russia, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Saturday praised the technical abilities of Spain coach Fernando Hierro ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup last-16 match.

Cherchesov recalled how he appeared as a player for Spartak Moscow against Hierro, who was a defender at Real Madrid, when the Spanish side was eliminated from the 1991 European Cup quarterfinals after falling 3-1 to their Russian opponent.