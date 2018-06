Actors perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TERKENAREH

English singer Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa (L), Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman (2-L), FIFA president Gianni Infantino (2-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend the opening ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Russia on Thursday inaugurated Eastern Europe's first FIFA World Cup with a celebratory - albeit awkward - ceremony due to the shortage of Western leaders in attendance.

The 81,000-seat Luzhniki stadium looked its best at the opening ceremony and is the site of the tournament's first match which pits the host country against Saudi Arabia.