Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions during his annual life-broadcasted news conference with Russian and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) announced on Thursday that it plans to appeal a four-year doping ban from international sports competitions.

Rusada rejected the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and recommended to file an arbitration case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).