Villarreal's Denis Cheryshev (R) in action against Zurich's Moussa Kone during the UEFA Europa League group match between Switzerland's FC Zurich and Spain's Villarreal CF, at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, on Nov. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALTER BIERI

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Monday summoned midfielder Denis Cheryshev for his national team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and France, to take place in late March.

This was the first time for the Villarreal midfielder, who appeared in nine international matches with Russia, to be called up by Cherchesov, who has led the team since 2016.