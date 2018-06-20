Tarek Hamed (L) of Egypt and Denis Cheryshev (C) of Russia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russian striker Denis Cheryshev, chosen as the best player of the match for the second time following the Russian 3-1 victory against Egypt, described the recognition as a surprise but said it is "secondary" because the important thing is that the team is moving ahead.

Cheryshev labeled the title he received as a surprise as he did not expect to be named best player of the match twice and further added that such award is of minor significance as the important thing is that his team is making progress and is developing, adding "We have won the first two games and we have to keep it up."