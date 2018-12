Russian deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko arrives for a press conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Federation (RFS) in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sergei Pryadkin, new acting President of the Russian Football Union attends a press conference after an Executive Committee meeting of the Russian Football Federation (RFS) in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has left his position as the president of the Russian Football Union, the organization confirmed on Wednesday.

The president of the Russian soccer league, Sergey Pryadkin, is set to chair the union provisionally until Feb. 22, when the RFU is scheduled to elect a new president.