Linoy Ashram from Israel performs during the individual Hoop final at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Dina Averina from Russia performs during the individual Ball final at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Dina Averina from Russia performs during the individual Hoop final at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Dina Averina from Russia performs during the individual Ball final at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Dina Averina from Russia (L) and Arina Averina (R) pose for a picture after wining the gold and bronze medals in the Individual hoop final at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Arina Averina of Russia performs during the individual Hoop qualification at the 36th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Russia's Dina Averina on Tuesday won the individual hoop and ball finals, bringing home the first two gold medals of the 2018 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia.

Dina Averina, 20, achieved her first gold in the hoop event with a total score of 20,850 in the final, for which she had qualified in second place.