Natsumi Tomanaga of Japan competes in the individual female swimming event in the framework of the Modern Pentathlon World Championship in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Andre Ponce of Mexico competes in the individual female swimming event in the framework of the Modern Pentathlon World Championship in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Russia's Gulnaz Gubaydullina placed fourth on Monday in the Women's Individual Competition of the 2018 Modern Pentathlon World Championships and therefore moved on to the finals of the tournament to defend her title on Sep 12.

In a competition dominated by Mexican Mariana Arceo, with 999 points, and Mayan Oliver, with 988, Gubaydullina came in fourth place with 986. She had a bad start in the fencing session where she won 15 matches and lost 16. However, the Russian won the swimming session with a time of 2:08.79 and from there she managed to stay in the leading position without getting too tired as a way to save her energy for the final round.