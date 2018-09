Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Torro Rosso arrives for the driver's parade of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race at Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, 17 September 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso comes through the curves during the third practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, the US, Oct. 21, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat will return to the Toro Rosso team for the 2019 F1 season, the team announced Saturday.

Kvyat, who was already a Toro Rosso driver in 2014 and then between the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix and the 2017 United States Grand Prix, will replace Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who moves over to Red Bull.