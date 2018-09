Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (C) of Renault attends an autograph session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault in action during the qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Russia's Artem Markelov, a test and development driver for Renault, will replace Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr during the first free practice session on Friday ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

It will be Markelov's first official appearance as a Renault Formula One driver, and he said he was honored to be able to show what he had learned.