This year's FIFA World Cup hosts Russia on Thursday got a training session underway at their Novogorsk base just outside Moscow as they prepare for a knockout match against former champions Spain.

Russia have thrilled soccer fans at the competition so far by proving bookmakers the world over wrong with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opener, followed by a 3-1 victory against the Egyptians only to taste loss in a 3-0 defeat against Uruguay in the last Group A match, by which time they had already secured a passage to the last-16.