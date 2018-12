Kirill Prigoda of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the men's 200m Breaststroke final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kirill Prigoda of Russia celebrates after winning the men's Breaststroke 200m final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kirill Prigoda of Russia celebrates after winning the men's Breaststroke 200m final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia's Kirill Prigoda set a new world record in the men's 200m breaststroke final oat the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Prigoda registered a time of 2:00.16 to beat the record of 2:00.44 set by Germany's Marco Koch in Nov. 2016.