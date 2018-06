Spain's national soccer team players during a training session at the Fisht stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Soccer fans anticipate a classic World Cup soccer clash as Spain prepares for its debut against Portugal in the Russian coastal city of Sochi, however, intense heat and the possibility of rain could yet act as a possible damper.

The mercury nodded to temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) ahead of Spain taking on Iberian Penninsula neighbor Portugal later in the day.