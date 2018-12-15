Members of the Russia team react after winning Men's 4x50m Medley Relay Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia's national swimming team took gold in the men's 4x50 meter medley relay final Saturday at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

The Russian quartet clocked a time of 1:30.54, pipping the United States, which took silver.