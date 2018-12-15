Russia's national swimming team took gold in the men's 4x50 meter medley relay final Saturday at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.
The Russian quartet clocked a time of 1:30.54, pipping the United States, which took silver.
Members of the Russia team react after winning Men's 4x50m Medley Relay Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
