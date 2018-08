France 's team celebrates winning the bronze medal after the Men's Team Final at the Glasgow 2018 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Great Britain's team celebrates winning the silver medal after the Men's Team Final at the Glasgow 2018 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russia's team celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Final at the Glasgow 2018 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russian men's team on Saturday won the 2018 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Glasgow.

Russia's team won the final collecting a total of 257.260 points, while the United Kingdom came second with 253.362 points and France completed the podium with 246.928.