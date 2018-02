A woman his holding a small Russian flag in front of the Olympic Rings logo during the Executive Board meeting, at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Dec. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Russian athletes are to march under the Olympic banner instead of their national flag in the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games, the head of the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov told members of the press that efforts were being made to have their country's flag present at the closing ceremony Feb. 25.