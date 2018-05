Coach Roberto Mancini of FC Zenit (C) and Coach Brendan Rodgers of Celtic (R) gesture during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg soccer match between Celtic and Zenit Saint Petersburg, at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERT PERRY

Italian coach Roberto Mancini has reached an agreement to leave Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Russian Premier League side announced on Sunday.

The departure means Mancini, who was appointed Zenit's head coach this season, becomes available for a potential move to become head coach of the Italian national team, which is rebuilding after it failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.