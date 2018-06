Costa Rican national team goalkeeper Keylor Navas signs autographs for fans during the squad's practice session on June 13, 2018, for the FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Costa Rican national team goalkeeper Keylor Navas greets fans during the squad's practice session on June 13, 2018, for the FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

A fan of Costa Rican national team goalkeeper Keylor Navas waves a sign and jersey during the squad's practice session on June 13, 2018, for the FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who plays for Real Madrid, is a fan favorite at the World Cup, drawing hundreds of people to his team's first practice on Wednesday at the Olimpiyets, a small soccer complex in the town of Pavlovsk, located south of St. Petersburg.

Dozens of kids turned up for Costa Rica's maiden practice session at the complex, saying the only two words they knew in Spanish, "Keylor Navas."