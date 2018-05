Russia's national soccer team continued to prepare for the 2018 World Cup it is hosting in less than one month's time Monday although it swapped out the usual training grounds for some spectacular Alpine scenery ahead of a warm-up friendly against Austria, as seen in images released by epa.

The squad hit the turf in Neustift im Stubaital, a town near Innsbruck that is set to a backdrop of snow-dusted peaks and coniferous forest in the mountainous west of Austria.