Vladimir Putin (R) shows a jersey reading 'Russia in my heart' which he received from ice hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk (L), at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY DUKOR / POOL

Vladimir Putin (front C-R) holds a jersey which he received from ice hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk (front C-L), at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY DUKOR / POOL

Vladimir Putin (C) poses during a meeting with Russian athletes and team members, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY DUKOR / POOL

The Russian president on Wednesday asked his country's Olympic athletes to forgive him for not being able to defend them from accusations that they took performance enhancing drugs, allegations which are to prevent them from representing Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Vladimir Putin claimed that the athletes had to face circumstances outside the field of sports, in reference to alleged political motivations behind the marginalization of the Russian Olympic team.