Members of the Russian riot police take part in exercises near Saint-Petersburg Stadium (Krestovsky Stadium) ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St.Petersburg, Russia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian riot police staged drills outside one of the country's key soccer stadiums in Saint Petersburg just two months shy of the World Cup, an epa photojournalist reported Friday.

A line of officers wielding riot shields and sporting black helmets with visors made for a daunting image outside the 67,000-seater Kretovksy stadium in Russia's second-largest city after Moscow.