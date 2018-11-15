Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov announced Thursday that his country has given authorization to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to inspect Moscow's doping laboratory, which was one of the required conditions for the full rehabilitation of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
After a three-year suspension over state-doping allegations, the world agency temporarily rehabilitated RUSADA's license on Sept. 20, however the anti-doping agency is still subject to a another suspension if it does not comply with the conditions imposed by WADA.