Goalkeeper Vasili Koshechkin of the OAR reacts during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Vladislav Gavrikov of OAR scores the 2-0 against goalie Pavel Francouz of Czech Republic during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Roman Horak (L) of Czech Republic in action against Andrei Zubarev of OAR during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Kirill Kaprizov (C) of the OAR in action against Tomas Mertl of the Czech Republic during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Players of OAR celebrate after winning the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dejected players of Czech Republic (from left) Dominik Kubalik, Michal Jordan and goalie Pavel Francouz after losing the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Players of OAR celebrate after winning the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Nikita Gusev (L) of the OAR in action against Adam Polasek of the Czech Republic during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) Friday became the first finalist of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games after beating Czech Republic in the first semifinal 3-0.

This is the first time the Russian team has made it to the final after the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where it had lost to the Czech Republic 1-0.