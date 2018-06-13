England manager Gareth Southgate (2-R) greets Russian women wearing traditional dresses and presenting gifts to the England national team during a training session in Zelenogorsk, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

England striker Jamie Vardy gives an interview following his team's training session in Zelenogorsk, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Women in traditional dresses bearing gifts of decorated local bread were among the fans who turned up at England's World Cup training grounds in Russia to greet the players on Wednesday, the eve of the competition's kick-off.

Head coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane looked grateful, if a little curious, when the team gathered round to receive the gifts, including what appeared to be an elaborate gold trophy, at the Spartak Zelenogorsk training field in Repino, near St. Petersburg, an epa-efe photojournalist at the grounds reported.