Norwegian world No. 8 Casper Ruud hits a forehand volley during his semifinal match against Francisco Cerundolo at the Miami Open, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 1 April 2022. Ruud won 6-4, 6-1. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo points to a wet spot on the court during his match against Norwegian world No. 8 Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Miami Open, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 1 April 2022. Ruud won 6-4, 6-1. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Norwegian world No. 8 Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 on 1 April 2022 in the semifinals of the Miami Open, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ruud will play either Spain's Carlos Alcaraz or Polish defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the 3 April 2022 final. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Sports Desk, Apr 1 (EFE)- Casper Ruud eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory Friday afternoon over Francisco Cerundolo to reach the Miami Open final and earn a shot at a maiden ATP Tour Masters 1000 title.

The 103rd-ranked Cerundolo's Cinderella run came to an anticlimactic end against the solid baseline play and forehand power of Ruud, who also has enjoyed the best week of his young career.