Norway's Casper Ruud and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur have added a US Open semifinal berth to their list of accomplishments in 2022, advancing to the last four of the year's final Grand Slam event with straight-set wins on Tuesday afternoon.

Ruud became the first player from his country to advance to the semifinals at the US Open, while Jabeur is the first African woman in the professional era to reach that stage at Flushing Meadows.