Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in French Open semfinal action in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Alexander Zverev of Germany in semifinal action at the French Open in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling during his men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Marin Cilic of Croatia stretches for a forehand during his French Open semi-final match against Casper Ruud of Norway in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Casper Ruud of Norway reacts after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia in their men's semi-final match at the French Open in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Casper Ruud cruised into his first French Open final with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory Friday over Marin Cilic and now will prepare for the ultimate test in tennis - a final showdown against Spanish all-time great and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Earlier in the day, the fifth-ranked Spaniard advanced to the championship match when third-ranked German Alexander Zverev suffered an injury late in the second set and was forced to retire.