Denmark's Holger Rune hits a forehand volley during his French Open quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud on 1 June 2022 in Paris, France. Ruud won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in the French Open quarterfinals on 1 June 2022 in Paris, France. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Norway's Casper Ruud hits a backhand during his French Open quarterfinal match against Denmark's Holger Rune on 1 June 2022 in Paris, France. Ruud won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Casper Ruud raced out to an early lead and then won a crucial third-set tiebreaker en route to a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 French Open quarterfinal victory Wednesday night over rising Danish teenager Holger Rune.

With the win, the son of former 39th-ranked Christian Ruud has become the first Norwegian player to reach the semifinals of Roland Garros, tennis' clay-court Grand Slam tournament.